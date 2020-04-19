UBS Group AG Purchases 80,040 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 208.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Eldorado Gold worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

