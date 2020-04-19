UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of American Outdoor Brands worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

AOBC opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.53.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

