Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Glu Mobile worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLUU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

