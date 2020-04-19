Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Mobileiron worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $4.73 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

