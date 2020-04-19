Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBNC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.