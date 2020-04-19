UBS Group AG Buys 8,852 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Energy Recovery worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERII opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $164,006.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,072,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,131.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $580,894. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

