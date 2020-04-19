UBS Group AG Purchases 10,246 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 104,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NRO opened at $3.35 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

