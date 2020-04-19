UBS Group AG Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Blackrock Munivest Fund II worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MVT opened at $13.10 on Friday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

