UBS Group AG Sells 46,308 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $0.69 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

