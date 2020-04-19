Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after acquiring an additional 465,201 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

