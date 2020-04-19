George Kurtz Sells 500 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,557.80.

On Wednesday, April 8th, George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $18,039,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,784.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.32.

