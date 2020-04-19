EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) CEO Thomas P. Majewski Acquires 5,000 Shares

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ECC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.21. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.74%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.