Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $72.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

