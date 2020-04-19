ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,310.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

