Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,209 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.57%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.