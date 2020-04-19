Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $888,000. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $94.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.