Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Amcor stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.