Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $106.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

