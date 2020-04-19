Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

