Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,693 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of WESCO International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WESCO International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

