Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

