Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HBI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HBI opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.