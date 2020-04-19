Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,784,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

