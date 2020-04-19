Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,250,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $124.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.