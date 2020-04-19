Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $155,572,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

