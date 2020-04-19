Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.