Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.23. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

