Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 734 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

