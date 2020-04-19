Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schneider National worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

