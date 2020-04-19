Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 14,798 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,427,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,695,000 after buying an additional 1,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 625,939 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 196,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

