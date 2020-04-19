Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

