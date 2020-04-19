Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

