Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

