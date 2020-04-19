Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $169.54 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

