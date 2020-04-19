Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

