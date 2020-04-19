UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 236,311 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.07. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

