Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Cue Biopharma worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 557.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CUE stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cue Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.