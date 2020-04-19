John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 409,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 87,069 shares in the last quarter.

JHMH stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

