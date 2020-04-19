UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Stoneridge worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $443.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

