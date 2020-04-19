UBS Group AG Purchases 6,176 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

