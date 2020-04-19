UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

