resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 8,107.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,462 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in resTORbio were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TORC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. State Street Corp raised its position in resTORbio by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in resTORbio by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in resTORbio by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of TORC opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. resTORbio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC).

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.