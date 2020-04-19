UBS Group AG Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.