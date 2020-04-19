UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Kadmon worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,128.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. Equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

