Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ebix were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 18.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Ebix stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $53.94.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,970.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

