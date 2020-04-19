UBS Group AG Acquires 2,405 Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

