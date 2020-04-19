UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $10.15 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $489.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

