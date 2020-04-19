UBS Group AG Has $911,000 Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 1,268.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of MBIA worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

