UBS Group AG Raises Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 667.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,077 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

