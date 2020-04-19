UBS Group AG Purchases 289 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE ALX opened at $298.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.68 and a 12-month high of $394.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.05.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.